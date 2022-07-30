Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan’s princess Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix film Archies. Every die-hard SRK fan knows that he always has been super close to Suhana and just like any other father shows love and support to his daughter. Talking about the two, today we got our hands on a very adorable old video of the father-daughter which will leave you all saying ‘Awww’.

Before that, talking about Archies, apart from Suhana, the film will star Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina in key roles too. The film is set to release in 2023.

Coming back to the topic, in the old video that is making rounds on Reddit (BollyBlindsNGossips), we can see Shah Rukh Khan in his office showing his daughter (little) Suhana Khan, a book which appeared to have the covers of his 2001 movie Ashoka. At the time Suhana was just a sweet baby who was adorably admiring her father’s work. As the video continues ahead Suhana was shown mimicking her Mumma (Gauri Khan) and shouting at her father to have food saying, “Shah Rukh eat your food,” in her very cute voice. Continuing the video, we also see Suhana sitting on King Khan’s lap as she reads the book in front. Turning to one of the pages, innocently we hear her say, “See what is this fata hua kurta,” to which SRK replied, “Fata hua kurta no, this is the…see nice clothes.”

Aw! Isn’t she just a cutie?

It was noted at the time, that Shah Rukh Khan was jam-packed with his movies and would barely get to eat anything healthy, and Suhana Khan making sure that her father takes care of his health makes this throwback video very adorable. Taking it to the comments section, fans shared their views on the same where one fan wrote, “Aww i imagine she prolly hears Gauri telling SRK to eat his food all the time since according to himself he barely eats healthy, so Suhana repeats it😭”. Another fan penned, “Aww, so lovingly he said “you look just like me””. While one user wrote, “So damn wholesome🌌”, another commented, “The Inner World of Shah Rukh Khan is one my most prized possessions. He needs to make a part 2 for Netflix asap”.

What are your thoughts on little Suhana Khan hanging out with father Shah Rukh Khan in this throwback video, did you find her cute? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

