Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will not be making her debut on the popular show ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7.

There are media reports that Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Bollywood adaptation of the popular comic ‘The Archies’.

However, the show’s host Karan Johar has debunked all rumours about Suhana making her debut on the show with ‘The Archies’ gang. He said: “It’s not true.” Reports are abuzz that Suhana will appear on Karan’s show but now how one will expect. As per media report, she will share a video message for mother Gauri Khan, who all set to appear on Koffee With Karan 7.

‘The Archies’, produced under the banner of Tiger Baby Films, also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

The film is due for a 2023 release on streaming platform Netflix.

