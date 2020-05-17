Khushi Kapoor On Receiving Hatred For Not Looking Like Her Mom Sridevi: “The Hate Gets To You”

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have often given sibling goals that we are all so envious of! The sisters stood rock solid with each other after their mother and legendary actress Sridevi’s demise. But there was a time when Khushi was mocked at and made of for not looking like her mother or sister!

After Janhvi Kapoor, it is now Khushi Kapoor who has opened up about all the hate that came her way and how it affected her mental health growing up. In her episode of the ‘Quarantine Tape’, Khushi has said all the hate that comes a person’s way especially when they are at a very tender and young age does take a toll.

Making some rather startling confession, Khushi Kapoor is heard calling herself a very normal girl in this tape. “I don’t think I’m the person I want to be yet but I definitely think I’m growing. It’s so rewarding to see people show so much appreciation towards me when I have not even done anything to deserve it yet. I have the power to make someone else happy, it just makes this all the more worth it.”

Further opening up about the criticism and constant comparisons with her mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor says, “People still s**t on me. I’m kind of shy and awkward. Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn’t really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress.”

Khushi Kapoor concluded saying that after her initial phases of self-doubt she has now grown to love the person she is. “You just have to learn to be okay with yourself and in your own skin. I think that the way to deal with it is to say f**k it and put yourself out there and do whatever you feel like doing. I feel like people will appreciate you for it.”

Well, kudos to her girl for speaking up about things that most people tend to either ignore or laugh away!

