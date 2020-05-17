Abhishek Bachchan Has A Heartwarming Message For Dad Amitabh Bachchan & Jackie Shroff, Read On

Actor Abhishek Bachchan says he still looks up to his father Amitabh Bachchan and actor Jackie Shroff.

Jr. Bachchan shared a throwback black-and-white photograph of Big B with Jackie from their younger days. In the image, Jackie is seen talking to Bachchan senior, while Abhishek stands next to his father.

“Still look up to both of them. @amitabhbachchan @apnabhidu,” Abhishek Bachchan wrote as caption.

Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha Shroff replied to Abhishek’s post in the comments section with a heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhishek will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. “The Big Bull” is slated to hit theatres on October 23. The actor also has Amazon Prime Video’s Breath 2 in the pipeline.

The first season of the Amazon Prime Video series starred R. Madhavan, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Atharva Vishwakarma and Neena Kulkarni.

