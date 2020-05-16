Post Rishi Kapoor’s Demise, Ranbir Kapoor Is Not Living With Mom Neetu Kapoor Because Of THIS Reason?

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left a gaping hole in the heart on India Cinema with his demise. All hell broke loose in the Kapoor family when the veteran actor breathed his last on the 30th of April, 2020.

Ever since there have been condolences pouring into the Kapoor family from across the film fraternity. However, there are several people who have been bashing the veteran actor’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Questions have been raised on the fact as to why is Ranbir not living under the same roof as his grieving mom Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have remained tight-lipped on all these speculations. However, a close friend of Ranbir has now opened up to explain what actually is happening! Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the friend has been quoted saying, “Has it occurred to these outraged souls that Neetuji may perhaps have asked to be left alone? She is a very strong woman. She doesn’t need her son’s company to confront her grief.”

Yet another family friend has addressed to all the rumours of Ranbir Kapoor having moved in with Alia Bhatt. “He has his own place. After his dad’s demise, Ranbir is doing a lot of introspection. He hardly speaks to his close friends. He wants to be left alone.”

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at the age of 67. The Bobby actor fought a long battle with cancer since 2018. While during his stay in New York for treatment, Rishi Kapoor was visited by several industry insiders who wished him a speedy recovery and prayed for his good health.

Rishi Kapoor was survived by a wife and former actress Neetu Kapoor, celebrity son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor had taken to her official social media handle to release a statement on Rishi Kapoor’s demise on behalf of the entire Kapoor family.

An excerpt of which read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

