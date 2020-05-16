Virat Kohli Explains Perks Of Being Married To Anushka Sharma & It Has A Paatal Lok Connection To It!

The netizens cannot keep calm and are all praises for Amazon Prime Video’s new original, Paatal Lok which released on 15th May 2020. Cricketer Virat Kohli binge-watched the entire series. He also poured in appreciation for Anushka Sharma, Producer of the show and his wife for bringing such a gripping show to the audience. The series created a wide buzz much ahead of its release. Now, the rave reviews are proof of how Paatal Lok is one of the most promising shows on OTT platform.

Taking to his social media, Virat Kohli shares, “Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it’s a masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show 👏👏. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaji @kans26. Well done brother 😃🙏💯”.

Virat even shared a funny post on Twitter a while ago. He wrote, “The perks of being married to the producer of this amazing show means I saw it weeks ago and I absolutely loved it! Well done Team Clean Slate Films @AnushkaSharma @OfficialCSFilms#PataalLok”

The perks of being married to the producer of this amazing show means I saw it weeks ago 😜 and I absolutely loved it! Well done Team Clean Slate Films 👏👏 @AnushkaSharma ❤️ @OfficialCSFilms #PataalLok — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 16, 2020

The investigation thriller ‘Paatal Lok’ is being hailed as a must-watch, the reviews tell us and if you haven’t watched it yet, you definitely are missing out on quality content and storytelling. The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a lead role along with Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles.

Paatal Lok is now live and exclusively available on Amazon Prime Videos. Tune in, NOW!

