WHAT! Hrithik Roshan Starves Himself For 23-Long-Hours, Here’s Why

Apart from indulging himself in intense workout sessions, actor Hrithik Roshan also believes in fasting. On Friday, the actor who has often been tagged the Greek God of Bollywood, shared that he has been on a fast for 23 hours. “23 hour fast.#HealthyLiving#Resilience#DisciplineEqualsFreedom,” he wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, the actor posted a selfie in which he is seen giving a wink.

Hrithik also has shared some ‘lockdown tips’ with his fans. He suggested a daily dose of vitamin D to take care of mental health during the lockdown.

The Jodha-Akbar actor has been spending the lockdown with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who has temporarily moved in with him to take care of their two sons — Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the high action drama WAR.

