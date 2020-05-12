Sussanne Khan On Moving In With Hrithik Roshan: “On The First Day Itself, We Sat Together & Created A List Of ‘Quarantivities’”

Former couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan grabbed the spotlight in the initial days of the lockdown when they decided to move in together. The decision was made in order to stay close to their kids. Now Sussanne has opened up about moving in with her ex-husband and her experience in a blog and below is what she has to say.

Last month, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared how Sussanne Khan was gracious enough to move in, in the time of pandemic so that they could get equal time to spend with their kids. Now in her column, Sussanne Roshan expressed how it was a great decision.

Sussanne Khan in her blog for Vogue wrote, “When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and the news was out that a lockdown would be imperative, Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and us. We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another. With that thought in mind, and a heap full of love, we started on our lockdown adventure.”

Adding how they have spent the 45 days, she spoke that they created a list of quarantivities to be done in the period.

Sussanne Khan wrote, “So here we are, in lockdown for more than 45 days, living through an unusual time that we have never experienced before in our lifetimes. On the first day itself, we sat together and created a list of ‘quarantivities’ (activities to do as a family in quarantine). The idea was to structure our days in such a way that we grow our minds, warm our hearts and keep our bodies fit and strong—where we have no option but to use a little creativity and innovation to enjoy our days without a sense of monotony seeping through.”

In her column further, Sussanne Khan revealed how Hrithik gave an idea that they should sit in the same room and read for some time at least 5 days a week. Lockdown is surely bringing out the best in people!

