Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s LAVISH Quarantine Home In Delhi Is Leaving Our Mind-Boggled! See Pics

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who happens to be one of the most followed actresses on Instagram had a visual treat in store for her fans yesterday evening. The Saawariya actress took to her insta handle to share a stunning glimpse of her lavish residence in Delhi.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is currently practicing self-quarantine with hubby Anand Ahuja due to the COVID-19 pandemic shared a series of pictures from her gorgeous home. Right from their bedroom, front yard garden, Workspace, library, to the kitchen. Sonam made sure to share glimpses of every nook and corner of her beautiful home on Instagram amid quarantine.

In the above pics, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who has always been an avid reader can be seen busy reading books in the bedroom, and giving her a company is hubby dearest, Anand Ahuja.

One gets to see Anand Ahuja keeping himself busy engaging in physical activities and practicing exercises at their beautiful front yard garden.

Anand Ahuja can be seen arranging books and going through some of his collections lying there.

Here in this series of pictures, Anand Ahuja can be seen busy working on a computer at his workspace, also one gets to see his shoe collections kept in a rack. Meanwhile not to miss Sonam, as the actress can be seen busy cooking her meal in the kitchen.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in The Zoya Factor opposite Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan. We are yet waiting for her next announcement. What do you think she should take up? Tell us in the comments section below.

