Irrfan Khan Crowned ‘Gaurdian Angel’ By Villagers In Maharashtra, Gets A Special Tribute

Bollywood’s one of the finest actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020. The actor breathed his last in Mumbai and was cremated at Versova burial ground. His death news came as a heartbreak to his fans and the entire Bollywood industry.

Irrfan Khan was not only known for his phenomenal films and performances but also his kindness and good work. Hence, his death felt like a personal loss to many people. Villagers in Maharashtra’s Igatpuri paid a tribute to the actor by renaming the area of his farmhouse.

As reported by India Today, the villagers have renamed the place as ‘Hero-chi-wadi’ which means neighbourhood of a hero. Gorakh Bodke, Zilla Parishad member said, “He was a guardian angel to so many families. He never said no whenever anyone asked for help.”

Irrfan Khan had helped the villagers a lot in the past 10 years. The actor had gifted them an ambulance, computers, books, and used to send sweets during festivals. Hence, the villagers expressed their gratitude towards him by renaming the locality after him.

Meanwhile, post Irrfan Khan’s demise, his wife Sutapa thanked everyone for showing their love and support. She had shared, “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know.”

