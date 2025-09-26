It is important to keep in mind that the world of Indian cinema is not confined to Hindi films alone. India, with its diverse linguistic landscape, has a thriving film industry in various regional languages. Several stars have not limited themselves to Hindi or Tamil films but have also ventured into regional cinema, showcasing their versatility and broadening their fan base. Here are five Indian stars who have acted in multiple languages, making significant contributions to Indian cinema as a whole.

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a name that resonates globally today. Starting her career in Bollywood, she quickly rose to fame with her exceptional acting skills and charming screen presence. However, her talent was not confined to Bollywood alone. Priyanka has acted in Tamil, Telugu, and even international films, including English-language movies and TV series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Tamil Cinema: Thamizhan

Priyanka made her debut in Tamil cinema with the film Thamizhan (2002), opposite Vijay. The film was a commercial success, and her performance was well-received, establishing her as a versatile actress right from the beginning of her career.

Telugu Films and Beyond

Her work in Telugu cinema includes Zanjeer (2013), which was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. Priyanka’s ability to adapt to different linguistic and cultural contexts has been a testament to her versatility and dedication as an actress.

Hollywood Success

Priyanka’s international fame skyrocketed with her role in the American TV series Quantico, and she continued to make waves in Hollywood with films like Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic. Her transition from Bollywood to Hollywood has been seamless, making her a true global star.

2. Irrfan Khan

The late Irrfan Khan was a powerhouse of talent, known for his nuanced performances and the depth he brought to his characters. While he made a significant mark in Bollywood, Irrfan’s acting prowess extended beyond Hindi cinema, encompassing various regional and international films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thenostalgiccinephile (@thenostalgiccinephile)

South Indian Cinema: Sainikudu

Irrfan ventured into Telugu cinema with the film Sainikudu (2006), starring alongside Mahesh Babu. His performance as the antagonist showcased his versatility and ability to adapt to different film industries and languages.

International Acclaim

Irrfan’s international acclaim includes notable films like Life of Pi, The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, and Jurassic World. His ability to seamlessly transition between Bollywood, regional, and international cinema made him a unique and irreplaceable talent in the film industry.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, often referred to as the “most beautiful woman in the world,” has not only made her mark in Bollywood but has also acted in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and English.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)



Tamil Cinema: Iruvar

Aishwarya’s Tamil debut came with the critically acclaimed film Iruvar (1997), directed by Mani Ratnam. Her performance was lauded, and the film showcased her ability to adapt to different linguistic and cultural contexts effortlessly.

Telugu and Bengali Films

She further expanded her linguistic repertoire with the Telugu film Ravoyi Chandamama (1999), directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee and the Bengali film Chokher Bali (2003), directed by Rituparno Ghosh. In each of these films, Aishwarya’s performances were appreciated, proving her versatility as an actress.

Hollywood Ventures

Aishwarya’s international projects include Bride and Prejudice, The Mistress of Spices, and The Pink Panther 2. Her transition from Bollywood to Hollywood has been smooth, and she continues to be a global icon.

4. Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, often referred to as the “Superstar” of Indian cinema, primarily known for his work in Tamil films, has also acted in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth)



Early Days in Kannada Cinema

Rajinikanth began his career with Kannada cinema before making a significant mark in Tamil cinema. His debut was in the Kannada film Katha Sangama (1975), directed by Puttanna Kanagal. This early experience in multiple languages helped shape his versatile acting career.

Bollywood Success

Rajinikanth’s foray into Bollywood includes successful films like Andha Kanoon (1983), Hum, and ChaalBaaz. His unique style and screen presence made him a beloved figure in Hindi cinema as well.

Multilingual Star

Rajinikanth’s ability to seamlessly transition between different languages and film industries has made him a pan-Indian superstar. His work in various regional languages and his continued success in Tamil cinema have cemented his place as a legendary figure in Indian cinema.

5. Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan is one of the most versatile and respected actors in Indian cinema. His career spans over six decades, during which he has acted in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)



Early Success in Tamil and Telugu Cinema

Kamal’s early success came in Tamil and Telugu cinema with films like Apoorva Raagangal (1975) and Maro Charitra (1978). His performances in these films showcased his immense talent and ability to adapt to different linguistic and cultural contexts.

Bollywood Ventures

Kamal’s foray into Bollywood includes notable films like Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981), Sadma (1983), and Chachi 420 (1997). His performances in these films were highly acclaimed, and he became a well-known figure in Hindi cinema.

Multilingual Mastery

Kamal Haasan’s ability to perform in multiple languages and his dedication to his craft have made him a legend in Indian cinema. His work in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films showcases his versatility and commitment to the art of filmmaking.

The journey of these stars across different languages and film industries highlights their versatility, talent, and dedication to their craft. Acting in multiple languages not only broadens their horizons but also brings a unique richness to their performances. These stars have transcended linguistic boundaries, making significant contributions to Indian cinema as a whole and proving that true talent knows no bounds.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Nayanthara Once Refused To Accept An Award From Allu Arjun, Leaving Fans Of Pushpa 2 Actor Upset As They Found Her Act “Disrespectful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News