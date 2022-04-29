Priyanka Chopra has garnered global recognition with her hard work and dedication. In the past few years, her popularity grew tremendously. Even before her break out role in Aitraaz, the actress was offered a key role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein. On the other hand, a bunch of different actors were also offered some major roles in the film. Scroll down below to know who’s role PC was offered and why she couldn’t do it.

Advertisement

Before entering Bollywood, the actress made her big-screen debut in the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan featuring Thalapathy Vijay. Later she entered the Hindi film industry opposite Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. Later she went on to work with top filmmakers and actors, and now she’s considered one of the highest-paid actresses.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, the cast of Mohabbatein would have been very different if those actors had agreed to do the film. Initially, Priyanka Chopra was considered for Ishika’s role, which was later played by Shamita Shetty. As per reports by India Today, due to her contract with the Miss World pageant, PC couldn’t take up the role.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the character was also offered to Kajol, but even she rejected it. Additionally, Karisma Kapoor was approached for Kim Sharma’s character Sanjana, while Sameera Reddy for Preeti Jhangiani’s Kiran Khanna.

Interestingly, the makers were keen to rope in Rani Mukerji to play SRK’s love interest but eventually, the role went to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

During the time of its release, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein received positive responses from critics and audiences alike. The romantic film won 4 Filmfare awards, including Best Actor – Critics (Khan) and Best Supporting Actor (Bachchan).

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Revealed Why She’s Protective Of Aaradhya In Front Of Paps: “She Saw These People Coming, She Wanted To Stop…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube