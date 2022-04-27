Back in the day, bullying in schools and colleges was a very common thing. At some point or the other, we have all been called names and all we could do is ignore them. Now, there are strong rules against bullying and you can always raise your voice against things that are not right. Today, we bring you a throwback from when Priyanka Chopra opened up about getting bullied in school on Oprah Winfrey’s show. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Priyanka was 13 when she decided to go and pursue her studies in the US and so she flew there with her aunt. She did her schooling in American schools where she was targeted for her colour and was passed racist comments on the same. At 16, she called her mother and told her that she didn’t want to live in the US.

Priyanka Chopra told Oprah Winfrey, “I think high school is hard anywhere, right? And to be coming of age, to understand your body as a woman and at the same time, to be devalued for something I can’t change or you know, I wasn’t even aware of the fact that this was something I should feel embarrassed about. But I guess when I was made to feel like, did my clothes smelled funny when I walked by hallway or did people smell curry or little things like that at 16 are so detrimental to a sense of self-worth, your sense of self. It’s just about being mean, trying to hurt someone.”

Speaking about calling her mother to take her back home, Priyanka Chopra said, “In retrospect now, I think that they probably didn’t know what they were really doing, it was just trying to hurt somebody. But at that time, at 16, I remember I was like, ‘I don’t wanna live in this country.’ I called my mom, she came over and we went back home.”

Cut to today, Priyanka is one of the most popular celebrities in the world, including the US.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra opening up about getting bullied in school? Tell us in the comments below.

