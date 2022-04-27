Ishaan Khatter Share Pics As He Attends NBA Playoffs Between Boston Celtics & Brooklyn Nets

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter attended game 4 of the NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn.

This was Ishaan’s first in-arena experience of watching the NBA Live and the actor took to his social media to share his enthusiasm, and by the looks of it, he enjoyed it to the fullest.

Ishaan Khatter shared multiple videos on the social networking site and gave his fans a sneak peek of his experience around the game.

Ishaan Khatter, who was rooting for Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets, had the time of his life watching both teams put on a great show.

Sadly, the Brooklyn Nets ended up losing the game and the series to the Celtics.

