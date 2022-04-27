Ajay Devgn is currently on the promotion spree of his upcoming film Runway 34, which is based on the real life of Captain Vikrant Khanna, whose flight had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility in 2015. Led by Ajay, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. During his latest interview, the actor revealed not being able to speak their heart out due to different reasons.

Advertisement

Ajay made his debut with the 1991 release Phool Aur Kaante and was featured in films like Dilwale (1994), Ishq (1997), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), and the Golmaal and Singham series

Advertisement

During his latest conversation, he opened up about the Hindi film industry being targeted for every single reason. Ajay Devgn said that, unlike other industries where that one person is accused of the crime, in Bollywood, if something bad happens then the entire industry is called bit*h and blamed for the crime.

When Ajay Devgn was asked about things he has sacrificed to reach where he’s now, he told a YouTuber, Ranveer Allahbadia, “Lots of things, like you have to consciously need to know you can’t gain weight, you can’t speak your heart out on different occasions. There are so many things that happen in the country, we chose to speak and we chose not to speak because they are taken very differently and if you are trying to be honest about something then it can be taken differently. There’ll be a section who’ll be with you and another big chunk of people who’ll not be with you and you have a fear of that.”

Ajay Devgn went on to add, “People are like why are these celebs quite and not saying anything about it because there is a reaction to everything. You say good there is a reaction, you say bad there is a reaction. Something bad happens in the industry, like if X person says something then the entire industry is a b–ch. Does this happen in industries? No.”

“If you read a newspaper and say if someone was caught in XYZ crime then they don’t blame that industry, they blame the person but in ours, one person represents the whole industry. And maybe that person is not a part of the industry, he may be a so-called actor or struggler but the HL says Actor XYZ did,” he added further.

Ajay Devgn-led Runway 34 is slated to release this Friday, April 29.

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Filmmakers For Speaking in English: “South Me Proud Feel Karte Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube