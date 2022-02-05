Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood who has a very graceful way of dealing with trolls and hate comments. As the actor turns 46 today, fans have been remembering his hit movies and iconic interview moments that instantly left the audience impressed. A few years back, Jr Bachchan had appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show where he had the most befitting reply for the host when she tried to quiz him about the Indian culture of living with parents.

For the unversed, Abhishek was last seen in the movie Bob Biswas which received rave reviews from the fans not just for his performance but also for the intriguing storyline. The film was directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and also featured actors like Chitrangada Singh and Tina Desai in key roles. The movie was a spinoff of Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani, which was a massive hit at the time of its release.

In the year 2009, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show and discussed a series of topics including Indian culture. Oprah found it hard to believe that Indians live with their parents instead of branching out and starting a life of their own, which is a common norm in the west.

In a part of the interaction, Oprah Winfrey asked Abhishek Bachchan how the entire ‘living with parents’ scenario works out and the actor ended up cross-questioning the host herself. “Do you live with your family?”, Abhishek asked and when Oprah responded negatively, he continued, “How does that work?”, gaining an instant round of applause from the audience for his savage reply.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also flashed a bright smile at Abhishek Bachchan’s response and added, “It’s normal, it’s natural to us. It’s absolutely natural to us.” Here’s the clip.

