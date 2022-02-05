Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Indian Cinema. He enjoys a massive fan following not just in the country but also throughout the world. His films often go blockbusters in overseas markets as well. He is also one of the richest actors in the industry.

Advertisement

Many Salman fans would surely know that he lives in Bandra’s Galaxy apartments with his family but not don’t know that it is not the only property he owns. The superstar owns some of his most expensive properties across the world. Scroll down to know more.

Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse

The Dabangg star often stays in his Panvel Farmhouse, also called Arpita Farms, with his family. He recently even celebrated his birthday at the farmhouse where he was bitten by a snake. Reportedly, the property which is 1 hour away from Mumbai is valued at Rs 80 crore.

Gorai Beach House

Not many know that Salman Khan also owns another farmhouse in Gorai Beach. As per several reports, Antim star’s property is sprawled across 100-acre and costs a whopping Rs 100 crore.

Salman Khan’s Dubai home

Not just Shah Rukh Khan, Salman too owns a luxurious bungalow in Dubai. The house is located in The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa, one of the famous landmarks in the city. Often he is seen visiting the property.

Bandra Triplex Flat

Salman Khan owns a luxurious and spacious apartment complex that covered the entire 11th floor. It is said that the superstar will move to this flat with his family from Bandra’s Galaxy apartments.

Bandra’s Galaxy apartments

Located at one of the prime locations in Mumbai, Salman‘s apartment is quite well known among his fans. Moreover, the apartment also has become a local tourist attraction in recent years. He often greets his fans lining up outside the apartments wanting to just get a peek at the superstar. The property is valued at Rs 16 crore.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan & Rumoured GF Saba Azad Spotted Together Yet Again; Fan Says, “Hritik Deserves Much Better Than This Girl”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube