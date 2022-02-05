Deepika Padukone is one of the rare actresses who has her kitty full with projects. The actress who will be next seen in Gehraiyaan has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan in the making. But fans are equally excited for her collaboration with Hrithik Roshan in the form of Fighter. Scroll below for some exclusive updates!

To remind you all, Fighter is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously created a storm with WAR. For years now, fans have wanted DP and HR to collaborate and the dreams are finally coming true. In another world, it’s like Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie uniting for a never-seen-before pairing. We could already hear a blockbuster in the background.

Reacting to the same, Deepika Padukone in an exclusive conversation said, “I won’t like us to be compared to any other pairing because I think we maybe bring our own uniqueness to this. Having said that, he’s a fantastic actor. Fans and the audiences have been wanting to know for a very long time when we do a movie together.”

Deepika Padukone continued, “I cannot speak on his behalf but at least, as far as I’m concerned, it’s not like I didn’t want to work with him. We were just waiting for the right moment and the right opportunity. This just feels like the right film for the two of us to come together.”

Well, it’s definitely a dream project that Hrithik Roshan fans are equally excited to witness.

Meanwhile, during the conversation, Deepika Padukone also opened up about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. She mentioned how it’s always fun and she feels like come, getting back on sets with SRK.

