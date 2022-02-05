Gangubai Kathiawadi has become the talk of the town! Yesterday, the trailer was unveiled, and since then, netizens are in awe of Alia Bhatt’s amazing transformation. With just a few days away remaining for the release, the hype is at its peak.

Released yesterday, the trailer is a power-packed one. Apart from Alia, Vijay Raaz and others too have grabbed viewers’ attention. And who can ignore Ajay Devgn’s powerful presence in a cameo? But apart from all these things, there are some rumours which fuelled the excitement for the film. Let’s have a look at them, one by one.

The first and the most discussed was about Emraan Hashmi’s presence in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Yes, you read that right! The actor was supposed to be part of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. However, things didn’t work out. Later, Ajay Devgn came on board, and many said that he has replaced Emraan. Reality? Only SLB would be able to tell.

Another interesting rumour was about Ajay Devgn’s cameo in Gangubai Kathiawadi. A few months back, the duration of Ajay’s cameo was revealed (not from an official source though). Reportedly, it was learnt that the actor will be there in the film for around 20 minutes, and that’s really great for a cameo! We just hope that it’s true as the reunion of Ajay and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will sure to recreate the magic.

Last but not least rumour is about Alia Bhatt’s remuneration. As per several reports, the film makes Alia one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. It’s learnt that the actress has got 20 crores for her role.

