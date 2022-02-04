Actor and comedian Sunil Grover was recently in news owing to his health conditions. Recently, the Bharat actor underwent heart surgery. Popularly known as Guthi in The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil was admitted to Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute after he suffered a heart attack. An early report suggested that early last month he had complained about chest pain which was stabilized with medicines by doctors. Now the latest report revealed how Salman Khan has been taking good care of his Bharat co-star.

Advertisement

According to a report in India Today, the Dabangg Khan has asked his team of doctors to keep a close tab on the actor’s health. He also kept a close check on his heart surgery. A source close to the superstar revealed to the portal, “Salman is very close to Sunil Grover. He kept a close check on the comedian’s health while he was in the hospital. The actor asked his team of doctors, who also work with Being Human, to make sure everything was fine. Salman’s team also kept a check on Sunil’s heart surgery. Now that Sunil has been discharged, Salman has instructed the team of doctors to monitor his health and make sure that Sunil is fine.

Advertisement

Soon after learning about his health, Kapil Sharma expressed how worried he was about him. During his latest chat with Times Of India, the comedian stated, “I was totally shocked and I am extremely concerned about Sunil’s health. I had sent him a message but obviously, he just got discharged yesterday, so I can’t expect a message back from him.”

“He had to undergo a heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon. I have inquired about his health from our common friends. Working in the industry for such a long time, we have many friends and they regularly update me about his well-being and health,” he added.

We wish Sunil Grover a speedy recovery!

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan To Make A Comeback With Sujoy Ghosh’s Crime Mystery? Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube