Priyanka Chopra Jonas is undoubtedly one of the most-followed actors of Bollywood, who has also turned into a popular name amongst the international audience. She also enjoys immense popularity on social media as most of her pictures and videos go viral within seconds. A few years back the actor was publicly scolded by Amitabh Bachchan for using the F-word in a Tweet.

For the unversed, Priyanka was previously in the news when she and her husband Nick announced that they have become parents through surrogacy. She had put up a simple note on Instagram, requesting people to respect their privacy as they wish to focus on their family at the moment. Her note left the internet quite divided as a few people felt that her decision to go for a surrogate was wrong, while others wholeheartedly supported the duo.

In the year 2011, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had retweeted a one-liner put up by pop sensation Rihanna and Amitabh Bachan seemed quite upset with it. “RT @rihanna F*ck I look like ho? I look like yes and ya look like no”, the tweet said.

RT @rihanna Fuck I look like ho? I look like yes and ya look like no — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2011

As a response, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his shock and wrote, “@priyankachopra @rihanna Priyanka !!!??? 4 letter word !!???? From you ???”

@priyankachopra @rihanna Priyanka !!!??? 4 letter word !!???? From you ??? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 6, 2011

Priyanka tried explaining herself right after, clarifying that it was just a retweet. Big B also continued the friendly schooling as he wrote, “@priyankachopra Arre, retweet bhi padha jaata hai ..mujhse poocho, main bhugat chuka hoon !! But chill .. love to you and take care !!”

@priyankachopra Arre, retweet bhi padha jaata hai ..mujhse poocho, main bhugat chuka hoon !! But chill .. love to you and take care !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 6, 2011

Their conversation ended on an unusual note as Priyanka Chopra Jonas jokingly dissed Rihanna and further wrote, “pheeeewwww! Ok sir! Sabak seekh liya.. Bhaad mein jaaye Rihanna aur uske tweets! Love u 2 and have a good day @SrBachchan”. Here’s a look.

pheeeewwww! Ok sir! Sabak seekh liya.. Bhaad mein jaaye Rihanna aur uske tweets! Love u 2 and have a good day @SrBachchan — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2011

