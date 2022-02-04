Deepika Padukone is a dream co-star for any actor. The actress has achieved new heights with each film in her filmography. She’s all set to give a new take on relationships and its complexities with Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. Scroll below for her exclusive take on co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

While DP has an experience of 15 years of glory in Bollywood, all her Gehraiyaan co-stars are on their journey to make a place for themselves. While this is the 4th film for Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will be winning hearts with their third.

Talking about their bond, Deepika Padukone shared, “For all of 3 of them, I haven’t really known them much before this experience. With not just Ananya but all 3 of them, the idea was to try and make them feel as comfortable as possible. At no point did, whatever perception there is of me for all the years of work I’ve put in, I didn’t want them to feel intimidated by that.”

Deepika Padukone continued, “Each one of us has sort of an aura or personality and to kind of put all of that behind and know each other from the start because the characters demanded us to be extremely comfortable with each other. I think that only happens when there is a lot of trust and comfort. The workshops and the time we spent has been extremely memorable.”

What is it that Deepika learnt from her co-stars?

“All three of them have been extremely giving. It’s just their 2/3rd film and they were ready to surrender and learn. And that for me is extremely commendable. Nowadays you meet a lot of youngsters who are confident but a lot of them also come with an attitude of being overconfident or like they know more. The three of them did not come with that energy which is their biggest strength. When I say they were willing to learn and surrender, not for me, but for the process and to learn from the experience. That was something for me also to learn from them,” she added.

Deepika Padukone concluded, “All three of them are extremely grounded. They come from different backgrounds – Dhairya’s from Jaipur, Sid’s from here and Ananya’s from Bombay but she’s had a very different life growing up but at the same time, somewhere we were all on the same page. We were all able to put all of them behind and learn as people.”

