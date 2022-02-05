Besides hyperactive Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn is another Bollywood actor who loves keeping busy himself with back-to-back films. Now, in the coming months, Ajay fans are set for a rollercoaster ride as the actor will be delivering back-to-back biggies.

Advertisement

For Ajay’s fans, Covid has turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Yes, they have been waiting for a long to watch their star on the big screen, but we can say, the wait was worth it. The actor will now see one release per month, with biggies being lined up for February, March, and April. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn’s first release is Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is scheduled to release on 25th February in theatres. Yes, the actor has a cameo appearance in the film, but it won’t be less than a treat for fans to watch him on the big screen after 2020’s Tanhaji. Yesterday, the trailer of the film was unveiled and fans are eagerly waiting for Ajay‘s whistle-worthy cameo.

The next up is one of the biggest Indian movies made ever, RRR! Just like Gangubai Kathiawadi, this SS Rajamouli starrer too has Ajay Devgn in a cameo. However, as we all know, Rajamouli is known for utilizing his actors very well. So expect Ajay in an as important role as the leading actors. In fact, Rajamouli had said that Ajay is the soul of the film. It releases on 25th March.

In April, Ajay will be seen in Runway 34. The film is special for many reasons. The first is, Ajay has donned the director’s hat. Another one is his collaboration with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Last but not least is the genre of the film. Runway is an aerial thriller. It is slated to arrive on 29th April.

So, all Ajay Devgn fans out here, get ready to entertain!

Must Read: Exclusive! Deepika Padukone On Fighter With Hrithik Roshan: “Just Feels Like The Right Film For The Two Of Us”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube