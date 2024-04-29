Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon today, but the journey has not been easy. After her victory in Miss World 2000, PeeCee made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. She’s one of the highest-paid actresses in the country and has earned massive fame via her international projects.

The journey was far from a cakewalk. Priyanka has been a victim of favoritism in Bollywood. Her dusky complexion was also a roadblock, but the worst was when she was asked to go under the knife for her busty assets. The Quantico actress now says she has learned to face rejections.

Priyanka Chopra shared on the podcast Read The Room, “I have seen so much rejection in the movie industry for so many reasons. Whether I wasn’t right for the role, whether it was favoritism, whether it was that somebody’s girlfriend was cast there are so many reasons it happened. I made peace a long time ago. It is real.”

During the conversation, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also revealed that she gives herself time to accept the rejection. She added, “We can all say, ‘I am better than that; I am confident.’ It is not true. You have to allow yourself to feel the rejection. It’s like grieving. I am someone who does it. I will move on. I will brush it aside. A long time ago, I came to peace with rejection at work.”

On the professional front, PeeCee was last seen in Love Again opposite Sam Heugan. She is currently juggling between The Bluff and Heads Of State.

She will return to Bollywood with Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. There have been too many delays in the women-led film, which is a spin-off of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

