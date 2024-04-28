Dil Bechara maker Mukesh Chhabra is remorseful about his alleged fallout with Kriti Sanon, but thankfully, they have sorted their differences and have come a long way. Still, Mukesh is not over it, as he revealed the matter in a recent interview. Chhabra had been a close friend to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Scroll below for more.

Chhabra is a renowned casting director in Bollywood who has been part of the casting process for movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, PK, and Jawan. He made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, starring Sushant in the lead, but unfortunately, the actor passed away before the film’s release. It was then released on OTT, Disney+Hotstar, during the pandemic.

Mukesh Chhabra recently sat for an interview with Neelesh Mishra, where he opened up about several things, including revealing the fallout between him and Kriti Sanon. However, the Dil Bechara maker refrained from going into further details. He even called the Crew star like his sister.

Mukesh Chhabra was asked about holding any lasting regrets in life, and in response to that, he revealed that he was hurting Kriti Sanon. Mukesh said, “Kriti is like my sister; I love her as much as I love my real sister. There was a situation where I lied about her. When she learnt about it, she was quite hurt. It took me a lot of years to fix that.”

In that same interview, Mukesh Chhabra also revealed how he disrespected another person owing to his arrogance. He was in a relationship with this woman, lasting six to seven years. He also regrets that and is happy that she has gotten married and is happy in her life.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Crew alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. Meanwhile, Mukesh Chhabra was in charge of the casting of Amar Singh Chamkila, led by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

