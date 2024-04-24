Diljit Dosanjh has been very secretive about his private life. While many know his fondness for Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa, rumors claim he’s married in real life. If that isn’t enough, reports also claim he has a son. Amid it all, pictures of actress Oshin Brar with the Punjabi singer are going viral, and many claim they’re wedded. Scroll below for all the details!

Due to his music career, Dosanjh has risen to immense fame. His songs like Lemonade, Khutti, Kinni Kinni, and Black & White are on every playlist. He’s also won hearts with his film performances, including Good Newwz, Udta Punjab, Crew, and the latest Amar Singh Chamkila. He is the only Indian artist to have played at Coachella. So clearly, he may be 40, but Diljit Paaji is here to stay!

Back in 2015, Diljit Dosanjh worked with Oshin Brar in the movie Mukhtiar Chadha. Their pictures are currently going viral, and many claim that she was his alleged wife. However, the actress has busted the reports and claims someone is conspiring against her because they do not want to see her working with the singer again.

Oshnir Brar told The Indian Express, “I think someone didn’t wish me to do the movie promotions (for Mukhtiar Chadha) with him, even though I was the lead of the movie, and then someone didn’t want me to work with him ever again. I am still clueless about this behaviour and calls. It could be because I was just 19 and did both my debut projects with him (Diljit). To be honest it doesn’t really matter to me, I don’t need any fame out of it. I had such an amazing time working with him. I was only 19 and he helped me a lot during the shoot in understanding the movie character and I believe he didn’t change at all. He treated the entire cast with love and respect.”

During the conversation, Oshnir Brar also claimed that she had no idea why people were calling her Diljit Dosanjh’s wife.

Take a look at the viral picture of Diljit and Oshnir from 2014 below:

