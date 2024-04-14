Imtiaz Ali returned to his directorial duties and treated fans with the biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila on Friday. The Netflix release stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the leading role. But did you know? Shah Rukh Khan has a significant role to play in the male lead’s casting. Scroll below for all the details!

Amar Singh Chamkila was a renowned Punjabi musician. His bold lyrics reportedly ignited fame and fury across Punjab. The film revolves around the success and the brutal criticism he received before his untimely demise.

Why did Imtiaz Ali choose Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila?

Imtiaz Ali, along with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, graced The Great Indian Kapil Show last night. During a fun interaction, Kapil Sharma asked the Amar Singh Chamkila director, “Aapne pehle kabhi kaam nahi kiya saath me na? Sabsi pehli choice aapki Diljit paaji kyu the? (You both have never worked together, so why was he your first choice?)

To this, Imtiaz Ali responded, “Mujhe Shah Rukh Khan ne bola tha ki agar is mulk me koi sabse acha actor hai, toh wo apne paaji hai. (Shah Rukh Khan had told me he’s the best actor in this country.)”

The revelation left Diljit Dosanjh overwhelmed. As could be seen in the viral video, he went speechless.

Take a look at the conversation below:

VIDEO: Imtiaz Ali on casting Diljit Dosanjh for #Chamkila – ” Shah Rukh Khan once told me that Diljit Dosanjh is the best actor in this country.” #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/Jm5m9bKxX0 — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.1.0 (@Revamped_SRKC) April 13, 2024



Parineeti Chopra left Animal to be a part of Amar Singh Chamkila

Many know that Parineeti Chopra was the first choice to play the female lead in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal. The actress, however, left Ranbir Kapoor starrer to be a part of Diljit Dosanjh led biopic.

Amar Singh Chamkila witnessed a special premier in Mumbai on April 8, 2024. The film was later released on Netflix on April 12.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Vidya Balan Gets Brutally Honest & Throws Shade At Male Bollywood Actors: “We’re Doing Better Films, If They Are Threatened…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News