The Great Indian Kapil Show finally seems to have arrived with the third episode that featured the star cast of Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit Dosanjh, and Parineeti Chopra, along with the director Imtiaz Ali. Kapil Sharma and his entire team made sure to make you laugh this time, and they genuinely did!

Interestingly, what worked for the third episode of the show was the guest team, which blended so well with Kapil’s team that they decided to ride this laughter roller-coaster ride together.

While Diljit Dosanjh made sure to interact and respond to Sunil Grover‘s Dafli in the most entertaining comebacks, Parineeti Chopra’s giggles, and hoots could not stop looking at the artists trying to make everyone laugh.

The team of Amar Singh Chamkila offered a great section of guessing games and Diljit Dosanjh‘s shrewd effort to cheat was caught on camera, which made everyone explode with laughter. The show peaked with Sunil Grover’s act as Dafli.

While he started with his usual self, he brought back the flavor of Gutthi and Rinku Bhabhi once he started presenting his songs to Imtiaz Ali and made everyone sing his version of songs. Everyone hilariously kept the humor intact, and everyone seemed to slip into this illogical yet funniest act that was successfully put up.

Even Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda turned up in fresh characters, and it was fun and frolic all the way. In fact, after watching two disappointing episodes, this was the first time that The Great Indian Kapil Show arrived with its third episode.

However, we might have finally cracked what is taking so long for the comedy team to cement its position. It might be the duration of the show, which is almost 40 minutes. Mostly, all the shows by Kapil Sharma have episodes that range between 1 hour and 1.30 hours. This time allowed everyone to push the jokes in a proper way with proper timing.

Amar Singh Chamkila‘s team finally highlighted this issue since the episode ended way too soon. Overall, while this was the most funny episode out of the three, it definitely left us wanting some more punches and anecdotes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The next episode will feature the hilarious brother duo, Sunny and Vicky Kaushal. Hopefully, the laughter riot will continue now that the show has finally taken off!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nikhil Chinapa Once Revealed Being Paid In ‘Cheese Sandwiches’ For ‘Roadies’ & Added, “They Gave Me A Broom On The Last Day…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News