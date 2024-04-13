Bigg Boss OTT 3: New Season Canceled By The Makers Due To This Reason?

Reports and speculations have been swirling for a while that Bigg Boss OTT will return for season 3. New reports now suggest that Bigg Boss OTT 3 might be canceled and might not return at all. Recent reports circulated that Salman Khan‘s show will go on air starting May 15. Makers Of the reality show have decided they don’t want to work on a new season.

The Previous seasons of Bigg Boss OTT have been massive successes. The OTT version was introduced as a quicker, more unfiltered version of the original reality show. The aim was to bring in celebrities who fit the social media generation, influencers, bloggers, and newsmakers. But after two successful seasons, the makers have decided to take a break.

A source has exclusively confirmed to a reputed news portal that season 3 of OTT might not be happening.

According to the source, Colors TV and Jio Cinema have agreed not to air Bigg Boss OTT this year due to the show’s saturation in viewership. Bigg Boss 17 ended in January with Munawar Faruqui as the winner. The interval between the past season and when the digital season begins is now quite brief, so Bigg Boss OTT 3 may not take place this year to avoid overexposure.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 aired on Voot. Karan Johar hosted the show, and Divya Agarwal won the prize. Season 2 focused more on OTT, with more YouTubers and social media stars participating. Salman Khan hosted the show, which was exclusively aired on Jio Cinema. Elvish Yadav, a YouTuber, emerged as the winner.

While no official announcement was made about a season 3, fans had been excited about the buzz. Viewers and loyal fans of Bigg Boss will be disappointed, but they do have a Season 18 to look forward to later this year.

