MTV host Nikhil Chinapa is one of India’s most popular DJs and hosts. He had been associated with MTV’s Roadies and Splitsvilla over the years, and one must wonder how much he earned from his appearances on the reality show Roadies. Nikhil once revealed his remuneration for the series, and his answer was hilarious.

The celebrated DJ was born in Bangalore and did architecture at BMS College of Engineering. He did gigs as a DJ at parties from his college days to earn his pocket money. In 1999, he won the MTV VJ Hunt, and thus, his journey with MTV started. He also hosted other shows like India’s Got Talent 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and several shows on MTV. He has been playing the role of a gang leader in reality shows for some time.

According to News18’s report, Nikhil Chinapa once took to Reddit and did an AMA. He posted a picture holding an identification form on the subreddit India. He urged his fans to ask him anything they want. Taking the opportunity, one of the fans asked Nikhil about his remuneration. The DJ put a fun twist to it and revealed that he used to get paid in sandwiches.

Nikhil Chinapa said, “We get paid in cheese sandwiches. I got 5 sandwiches in the last season.” As per the media outlet, a Redditor asked the DJ not to belittle MTV pay. The Roadies star added, “They gave me a broom on the last day and asked me to clean up. I was lucky. Cyrus got the toilet brush.” For the unversed, he was one of the judges alongside Raghu in Roadies Seasons 4,5 and 7. He has been a gang member from Season 13.

The DJ co-founded the EDM company Submerge in 2003 along with his wife Pearl and Hermit Sethi, and it is one of the largest EDM companies in the country. He also co-founded Vh1 Supersonic with his wife Pearl, which is said to be one of India’s biggest dance music festivals.

