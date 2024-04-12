Shark Tank India 3: Startup Which Received Funding From All Five Sharks Is Returning Their Cheques—Here’s What Happened!

Sharn Tank India Season 3 is churning out fun and exciting episodes every week. More entrepreneurs and startups are dreaming of pitching to the Sharks. One startup, P-TAL, which received funding from all five sharks on the show, is ‘sending their cheques back’ for a very peculiar reason. Here’s what went down!

P-TAL, a startup that manufactures brass, copper, and kansa goods, was the only one to receive a deal from all five backers on the Shark Tank India panel. P-TAL received a Rs 20 lakh equity deal from Sharks Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh when it participated in Shark Tank India 3.

The start-up shared a wholesome post that went viral when it announced that it would return its cheques. Fans of the show were expecting a significant showdown. But the reason is quite sweet and emotional.

In its now-viral post, P-TAL stated that when its artisans learned of the company’s successful performance on Shark Tank India, they were so grateful and ecstatic that they wanted to do something for the Sharks. The artists expressed gratitude to the Sharks for their trust in a video accompanying the post. On the other hand, the artists went beyond simple words and returned cheques of love and blessings to the five investors.

Check Out The Post Here:

The caption read, “When we went to our artisans and shared this with them, they got overjoyed and had tears of happiness in their eyes. To express their gratitude, we are sending a cheque on their behalf to each of the five sharks, paying them •Love, •Respect, •Blessings. And a P-TAL product that is especially handcrafted by them. After all, this truly is the wealth that our artisans possess!”

The emotional video is garnering love from all corners of the internet. It is rare to see people’s gratitude evolve into a beautiful piece. This season has seen a boost in entrepreneurs pitching some very fantastic and bizarre ideas. Some products pitched in Shark Tank India Season 3 have also shot up in the market.

