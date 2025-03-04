The new season of Shark Tank India 4 is witnessing some budding entrepreneurs showcasing their innovative pitches and business ventures to the sharks. However, there are also some bizarre pitches that often lead the sharks to be dumbfounded. The latest episode saw one such pitch wherein three founders hailing from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh claimed that their invention could predict cancer beforehand.

Shark Tank India 4 Pitchers Claim Their Product Can Predict Cancer

This inevitably left the sharks stunned and in disbelief. The founders pitched their company namely SuperStrings.ai, to offer DNA-based health screenings to patients. They claimed that their genetic tests could detect diseases like cancer, which are likely to be caused by gene mutation.

They further stated that while other companies can have an accuracy of 40%, their invention can get the predictions correct. They charge Rs 58,000 for the tests and revealed that the customers must take the test themselves after receiving it from them via courier.

Pitchers Ask For This Amount From The Shark Tank India 4 Panelist For The Equity

Not only this, but the pitchers demand for a jaw-dropping amount of 1 crore for 2.5% equity and declare the valuation of their company for 4 crore. This leads many sharks to be dumbstruck since they find it difficult to strike a chord with the product. Aman Gupta pointed out the inaccuracies and the risk of false positives in the product. He said, “Samajh nahi aa raha ki yeh genuine hoga ya nahi hoga.”

Not only Aman Gupta but other Shark Tank India 4 panelists also could not find any faith in SuperStrings.ai. Azhar Iqbal stated that the tests should be provided by a professional assistance instead of asking the customers to do it themselves, also pointing out the lack of credible research. While Vineeta Singh pointed out Rs 58,000 was unaffordable for many people.

Ritesh Agarwal on the other hand, raised concerns for the technology used by the product to be at a very early stage. Only Shark Tank India 4 judge Kunal Bahl saw some potential in the product but was not sure how beneficial it would be to invest in the same. Thus, SuperStrings.ai founders did not get any deal from the sharks and had to return home disappointed.

