Shark Tank India is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television right now. Inspiring and motivating people to dream big, the business-based reality show has brought an entrepreneurial revolution in the country and is supporting the same as best it can. The show boasts a panel of investors that includes boAt founder Aman Gupta as well.

The 42-year-old entrepreneur turned into a national heart-throb overnight as he entered the reality show. His suave personality and dapper appearance were a winner. His sharp wit and humor were the cherry on the cake. Soon, he was the most loved and adored shark.

But guess how much net worth Aman Gupta enjoys? Moreover, before discussing his current net worth, let us address his previous worth as per the Internet. When the show started with season 1 in 2021, boAt founder’s net worth was estimated to be around 10,500 crore.

GQ confirmed the figure in 2022 as well, and everyone else reported Aman Gupta’s net worth to be a staggering 10,500 crore – almost twice Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth – to offer you perspective. However, in 2024, Aman’s net worth is said to be a decent 700 crore. So, has the boAt founder faced losses, and his net worth has dropped by almost 10,000 crore?

Well, we tried to fact-check these numbers and found a glaring mistake that was made by one and followed by others. When GQ reported Aman Gupta’s net worth as 10,500 crore, it probably missed out on realizing that the number might have been the worth of the company boAt that he co-owns and which has a lot of investors and shareholders as well.

So, while boAt might be a company worth 10,500 crore, Aman Gupta enjoys a net worth of almost 720 crore. In 2020, he was honored as the Entrepreneur of the Year. The correct valuation of boAt, however, is around 9800 crore, as per a report by DNA. The company was started in 2016, and it had a turnover of 100 crore in two years.

Aman Gupta’s Annual Income

A business blog makeblogging suggests that the boAt co-founder enjoys an annual income of around 66 crore. He invested over 100 crore in the second season of Shark Tank India. Recently, actor Ranveer Singh has invested in the brand as well.

It would be interesting to see how much Shark Aman Gupta would invest in this season of Shark Tank India 3.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ Makers To Pull The Plug Of Vishal Aditya Singh & Kanika Mann’s Show Due To This Reason – Reports!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News