Shark Tank India is a reality show that grabbed the entire nation’s attention when it was first launched in 2022. The business television series that aired on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv had a fan in Indian audiences due to its unique concept of providing funds to new entrepreneurs and giving them mentorship through the best in the business.

The latest judge to enter the panel of judges is Deepinder Goyal, who is the CEO of our favorite food delivery app, Zomato. When Goyal started the company, it was called Foodiebay, but soon its name was changed to Zomato to avoid any controversies with E-bay.

Can you imagine how rich Deepinder Goyal is? Well, the businessman enjoys a net worth of around 2570 crore in 2024, according to various reports. This is a major jump from almost 2000 crore in 2021, according to the same reports. Deepinder is gaining a lot of attention due to his comparisons with Ashneer Grover on the show.

Ashneer earned immense popularity through Shark Tank India for his two cents on entrepreneurs who participated in the show. He even came across as rude and intimidating on the show. Now, Deepinder Goyal is being compared to Ashneer and even being called soft Ashneer after he grilled a contestant over spelling mistakes in his presentation.

275% Higher Net Worth Than Ashneer Grover

Interestingly, Deepinder Goyal’s 2500+ crore net worth is almost 2100 crore higher than Ashneer Grover’s net worth. The BharatPe ex-co-founder enjoys a net worth of around 750 – 790 million in 2024, as per the latest reports. He was removed from Shark Tank in season 2 owing to his controversies and being at loggerheads with his company against a fraud allegation worth 80+ crore. Later, he was removed from BharatPe.

Deepinder Goyal’s Assets

Apart from owning Zomato, Deepinder’s personal assets are noticeable enough. He has a love for sports cars. His car collection includes a Ferrari Roma valued at Rs 4.76 Crore, a Porsche 911 Turbo S worth Rs 3.35 Crore, a Lamborghini Urus valued between Rs 4.18 Crore–Rs 4.22 Crore, and a Porsche Carrera S worth 2.31 Crore.

In one of his interviews, Ashneer Grover himself commented about Deepinder’s love for cars and others’ jealousy of it. During a podcast, ‘Vagerah Vagerah,’ Ashneer confessed, “It’s not just me; it’s everyone. Jaise Zomato ka founder hain Deepinder, sabse zyada shauk usko tha. Jab bhi uska round raise hota tha uski nai sports car aa jati thi toh hum bade chidte the.”

Now that Deepinder Goyal has entered Shark Tank India Season 3 as a judge and is being compared to Ashneer Grover, it would be interesting to see if he overshadows Ashneer’s entertaining stint on the show.

