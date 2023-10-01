As the business reality television series ‘Shark Tank India’ returns with season 3, a new shark has been added to the panel.

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, is joining the show as a new shark. For the unversed, OYO is the Indian multinational hospitality chain of leased and franchised hotels.

With the new addition, Ritesh has become the youngest shark on the panel of Shark Tank India, which already comprises Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal.

Recently, the cameras started rolling on the third season of the show as the stand-up comedian Rahul Dua reprised his duties as the show host with sharks judging the entrepreneurial instincts of the contestants.

The show provides a platform for business aspirants to chase their entrepreneurial dreams with their business ideas to experienced investors and business experts who are referred to as ‘The Sharks’.

It is the Indian franchise of the American show ‘Shark Tank’, and shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors or sharks who decide whether to invest in their company.

The first season of the show aired on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television from December 20, 2021, to February 4, 2022, and became a huge talking point owing to the memes that were created based on investor and then shark Ashneer Grover’s quirky one-liners.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ will stream soon on Sony LIV.

