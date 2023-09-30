Actress Archana Gautam rose to fame after participating in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 last year. She was hailed as one of the most entertaining contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. However, the model-turned-politician is making headlines for a shocking reason. Scroll down to know more.

Archana recently made a visit to the Congress office along with her father to extend their congratulations to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for the successful passage of the women’s reservation bill in Parliament. Regrettably, their entry was denied, and they faced an attack by a group of troublemakers just outside the office premises.

Not just that, Archana Gautam and her father reportedly faced physical assault and mistreatment outside the Congress office in New Delhi. Videos capturing the incident have swiftly spread across social media, triggering widespread anger among netizens. A day after this distressing incident, the former Bigg Boss contestant has come forward to share her perspective.

During a conversation with News 18 Showsha, Archana Gautam revealed that her father and driver have been severely injured in the incident, which took place on September 29. “They did not allow us to enter the office and did not open the gates. We were told, ‘upar se aadesh hai aaki entry bandh hai (We have received orders that you are not allowed)’. I do not know the reason behind it. I escaped from there and somehow saved my life. I just went there to congratulate them. I thought I would be welcomed nicely because ever since Bigg Boss ended, I had not visited the party office. There were women, too, who misbehaved with me. I wonder how come they did not feel mercy.”

Although Archana has since returned to Mumbai, her father has returned to their hometown in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. “My father is injured. My driver was hit on his head. This is not right. I am still fine. I will hold a press conference soon and will reveal the truth,” she said.

Emotional Archana Gautam recounted the incident and said, “I was banging on cars parked on the road, hoping I could hide in one of those. They pulled my hair. It was no less than an on-road rape. I begged them with folded hands. My father was so scared.”

Archana hopes to receive a call from either Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi. “I am sure Rahul (Gandhi) and Priyanka (Gandhi) do not know about this. I am expecting a call from them. If didi (Priyanka Gandhi) will not take a stand for me now, I will be broken. I have always supported them. If she doesn’t call me, I will be broken,” she said.

For more updates on TV News, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Heeriye Sung By Arijit Singh & Jasleen Royal Becomes The Biggest Indian Track Worldwide With 100 Million Streams On Spotify, 135 Million YouTube Views & Much More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News