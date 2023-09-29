Falaq Naaz, who was recently seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, says that it’s very important for actors to be active on social media.

She says that constantly being in the limelight is the only way to survive. “Definitely jo dikhta hai wohi bikta hai. You have to work and get noticed by people constantly. The producers or directors in the industry, who handle casting, should see you and remember you. The character that might suit you or is made for you can reach you in any way.”

“If you won’t be noticeable, then people might not remember you because there are a lot of options available. There are a lot of actors nowadays in the industry who are easily visible. So, I believe that you have to work on it,” Falaq Naaz adds.

However, Falaq Naaz says that it’s tough to be active on social media all the time. “It has become quite difficult for people to understand social media. Not everyone out there is trying to seek attention. I feel that people want to see something motivational, something related to their lives. There are different kinds of people out there. Some will criticise any post.”

“On the other hand, those who are sensible won’t pay attention to those things, they’ll go for something that’s important to them. So, I think everyone has found some or other thing that’s crucial for them and they follow it,” she said.

Falaq is best known for her role in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. She is also known for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2.

She has also worked in shows such as Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Roop, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush.

