It’s that time of the week again when all the TV serial fans wait with bated breath to know the positions of their favourite daily soap. Time and again, we have seen showmakers introducing new twists and turns to keep their fans hooked to their TV sets, and the prime example of the same is Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa, who’s been ruling the TRP charts right from Day 1. On the other hand, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who’s been mired in controversies, continued to stick to its position over the last few weeks.

Without further ado, let’s get started with the new list for Week 38 which has a few interesting entries and exits. Take a look:

According to a report in Filmibeat, the Week 38 TRP list is once again topped by the most-loved story, Anupamaa. Headlined by Rupali Ganguly, the serial is currently seeing the Shah house reeling with the death news of Anupamaa and Vanraj’s son Samar. Amid Vanraj’s allegations of Anuj murdering Samar, Anu has been standing strong with her husband. The show garnered 2.3 TRP ratings slightly lower than last week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continue to maintain their 2nd and 3rd position with 2.2 and 1.7 TRP ratings, respectively. Likewise, Imlie and the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have not left their 4th and 5th place and earned the same TRP ratings of 1.7.

On the other hand, Colors TV’s new show Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav and entered the list and directly jumped to 6th position with 1.7 ratings, making other shows slide down. Pandya Store continues its place at the 7th spot with the same rating as last week.

Yeh Hai Chahatein, which was at 6th number in Week 37’s TRP list, has slid down to 8th spot with 1.6 TRP ratings.

Lastly, Teri Meri Dooriyan and Bhagya Lakshmi, which were at 8th and 9th position in the last TRP list, have now dropped to 9th and 10th place, respectively, with the same ratings of 1.6. Kundali Bhagya, which was at the last stop in the last chart, has been kicked out this time.

Well, where does your favourite show stand in this week’s TRP list? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hina Khan On Entering Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ As A Challenger: “Brought Back A Flood Of Wonderful Memories”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News