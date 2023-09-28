It’s a new day and time for some new news from Rakhi Sawant. The ‘controversy queen’ always finds herself making headlines, sometimes for the right and sometimes for all the wrong reasons. This time she spoke to the media and revealed details about her biopic. Rakhi Sawant revealed that she has chosen two actors from Bollywood: Vidya Balan and Alia Bhatt to play her role. She also revealed the name of the director she would want for her biopic!

Rakhi told the media that she has approached actresses like Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan for her biopic. She also revealed that she wants famous Sandalwood director Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame to direct the biopic.

As soon as the video went viral, many commented and trolled Rakhi Sawant. One netizen wrote, “Alia bhatt really 😂😂😂😂…..behan tera ghar bik jayega,” while another wrote, “Iske biopic Kiya tho uske biopic katham😂😂😂😂😂.”

Another comment read, “Hey bhagwan ,maaf kar do bhae !Haad hai bhae haad hai .pehle popat ka dramma upar se biopic.rehen do behen .khoda baksho 👏.”

Rakhi Sawant has been in the news ever since her marriage with Adil Durrani went for a toss after she accused him of physical abuse. The couple had tied the knot last year but made an official announcement months later.

The reality TV star also recently made an explosive claim that she was forced to convert to Islam. However, just a few days later she was seen performing Umrah. A video of Rakhi Sawant talking about her Umrah trip had gone viral. Rakhi Sawant is heard saying in Hindi, “I am very fortunate that for the first time I’m going for Umrah… I received a calling. I am very happy. Please keep me in your prayers, I’ll pray for you all.”

Rakhi Sawant’s media trial is the talk of the town and fans are wondering what direction this tumultuous marriage take?

