Rishabh Jaiswal, who is currently seen in the youth-based reality show ‘Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’, may now appear in Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

A close source said: “Rishabh was spotted attending meetings related to the casting of an upcoming show here in a cafe of a private 7-star hotel. He is earning a huge popularity for his participation in Roadies. He also managed to overcome bullying as a crybaby by a co-contestant, and his personality is loved by the audience.”

“Rishabh Jaiswal has earlier also managed to draw attention from his social media presence. His pictures and content are loved on the internet. Now he’s set to enter the Bigg Boss house,” the source added.

The source also shared that he has quit ‘Kundali Bhaygya’ for ‘Bigg Boss 17’. The source continued: “Rishabh Jaiswal was seen essaying the role of Sanju, Shaurya’s (Baseer Ali) friend in Kundali Bhagya and he took a break for his participation in Roadies. But now he has quit the show and will participate in Bigg Boss.”

Rishabh Jaiswal came into the spotlight after he participated in MTV Splitsvilla Season 14. He became a household name after he acted in the popular TV drama, Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly.

