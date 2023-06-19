It looks like Rakhi Sawant has found love once again. The actress, who has been sobbing over heartbreak with her husband, Adil Durrani, from past some time, has often been in the news owing to her newfound love. Years back, the actress was in the news for secretly tying the knot with Ritesh Kumar, whom she kept under wraps for a long time and only introduced on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss. After her divorce from Ritesh, she made headlines for her PDA and relationship with Adil Khan Durrani.

Reportedly, Adil and Rakhi got married in a hush-hush wedding and the actress made the shocking revelations seven months later when she accused him of hiding their marriage and cheating. The actress later sent him to jail on domestic violence charges. Apart from these, she was also in the news for her catfight with Sherlyn Chopra.

Now looks like things have once again changed for Rakhi Sawant as she seems to have found a new love. Well, guys assemble and meet Lucky Singh the man in her life. The drama queen and Singh recently sat down for a details interview where they spoke about each other and depth but said they are ‘just friends.’

Rakhi Sawant and Lucky Singh began with praises for each other. The actress further said whatever she does in front of paps is her bread and butter, she also said if she exposes her cleav*ge it’s her body. On the other hand, Singh said they are close. When the controversial queen was asked about being attracted to Lucky Singh, she said, “Agar attraction hai bhi toh problem kya hai? Frankly, I am very broken in today’s times; Adil had harassed me so much. Imagine he marrying me just because he wanted to enter ‘Bigg Boss’.”

Further, when they were asked if their friendship could go to the next level, Rakhi Sawant told ETimes she isn’t sure and doesn’t want to take any decision right now.

Towards the end, when she was asked about her newfound love being labelled as a publicity stunt, she said, “It will take a second for me to do a publicity stunt. Why would I use Lucky Singh for that? Girls are shedding clothes. Am I shedding clothes? Agar main sach bolke apna bread and butter kamati hoon, so what’s wrong? I am in Bollywood and doing stunts is my bread and butter. Nobody can stop me. My parents are no more. But I don’t want to do any stunt forever.”

Lastly, Lucky Singh revealed he’s settled in Canada and isn’t interesting in joining Bollywood to going to Bigg Boss house.

Well, we shall wait and watch where this friendship goes.

Stay tuned to Koimoi!

