Ever since the teaser was released, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush have been making headlines and garnering a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons. Be it for poor CGI, controversial dialogues, or the looks of the characters, Om Raut’s Adipurush is always finding itself in trouble every now and then. Now, TV actor Karan Suchak talked about why the film failed & requested everyone to avoid this film.

Yesterday, Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip while talking about his experience of watching Adipurush. Scroll below to find it out and watch it further.

Karan Suchak, who used to play Laxman’s character in the television serial Siya Ke Ram, talked about where Adipurush went wrong. On Sunday, he declared that he went to watch Prabhas starrer without reading any reviews and wanted to have a family outing. He could be heard saying, “Agar aisi koi movie banayi jaati hai jo hume bachpan se jo sikhaya gaya ho uske bohot kareeb ho, jo dikhaya gaya hai uske bohot kareeb ho, dharam ke bohot kareeb ho toh hume bada garv mehsoos hota hai. Its very obvious jab bhi aisi koi movie samapt hoti hai toh andar se bada accha feel hota hai ki kitna kuch seekhne ko mila hume. But yahan par maine notice kiya ki jaise hi yeh movie samapt huyi log sharma rahe the, ek dusre se nazar nahi mila pa rahe the aur patli gali se bass bahar nikal gaye.”

“Main yeh nahi bolra jo dikhaya gaya woh galat hai lekin jis tareeke se dikhaya gaya hai woh bilkul galat hai. I really feel ki bohot accha mauka tha humare culture ko present karne ka aaj ki generation ke samne, itne bade scale par itne acche artists usme maujud the, but it failed. It failed,” Karan Suchak further added.

Karan then urged his fans to go online and watch from the various range of options that are available to watch Ramayana and requested everyone to ‘avoid this’, hinting at Adipurush.

