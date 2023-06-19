The national spokesperson of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Shishir Chaturvedi had lodged an FIR with the Hazratganj police against the makers and the star cast of film ‘Adipurush’.

In his complaint, Chaturvedi said that the film was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments by distorting the images of Hindu gods with offensive dialogues, costumes.

Shishir Chaturvedi alleged that Adipurush filmmakers did not have the courage to make film related to religious heads of other religions.

Meanwhile, Adipurush director Om Raut broke the silence on criticism and told Republic TV, “What is more important is the type of response that the film is getting at the box office. I’m very happy to say that we are going for an unprecedented number of day one of the global box office.”

Om Raut further said about Adipurush, “If I kind of sit down and tell you that I have understood the drama, I think it will be a serious error because nobody, I feel, has the capacity to understand Ramayana.” He added, “Whatever Ramayana that I have understood, whatever little bit you know, it’s like a squirrel’s contribution. That little bit that I have understood of the Ramayana is something that I’ve tried to portray onto celluloid.”

