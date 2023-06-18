Manoj Bajpayee is a highly acclaimed Indian actor who is well known for his intense portrayals and ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters. He is one of the most respected actors in the film industry, but he claims that he is grossly underpaid by OTT platforms.

In fact, his fees for The Family Man did not match Shah Rukh Khan’s or Salman Khan’s remuneration. For the unversed, the was created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, wherein Bajyapee plays a world-class spy who has to fight to save his country while protecting his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure and low-paying job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Samdish on his YouTube channel, Manoj Bajpayee asked about his bank balance. With a laugh, he said that it isn’t possible to be rich by doing films like Bhosle and Gali Guleiyan. When Samdish pointed out that he stars in the ‘world’s biggest show’, Manoj said that he still isn’t paid enough. When asked if he gets a ‘Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan-type fees’ for The Family Man, he dismissed the suggestion and said, “Yeh OTT wale regular producer se kam nahi hai (OTT platforms are just as bad as regular producers). They will pay big stars. I did not get the kind of money I should have for The Family Man.”

Manoj Bajpayee then made a rather shocking revelation, sharing how the same platform would go all out if they had a Hollywood star. “Gora aayega, show karega to de denge (If a white actor does the show, they will pay). Brands have factories in China because there is cheap labour. Similarly, I am the cheap labour here,” he laughed.

The National Award-winning actor added that Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) would have been paid ‘bhar bhar’ ke.

The Family Man series also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwantary, and Sharib Hashmi, among others. While the first season had Neeeraj Madhav playing the antagonist, Samantha Prabhu Ruth made her digital debut with The Family Man Season 2.

For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Aamir Khan & Faisal Khan Reunite! Hug It Out At A Family Party Months After Latter Called Laal Singh Chaddha Actor An ‘Opportunist’ – See Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News