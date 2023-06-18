Naseeruddin Shah is regarded as one of the finest performers in the Indian film industry. He is known for his intense and introspective portrayals in several films. While he remains a revered figure in the world of Indian cinema, did you know that his wife Ratna Pathak Shah’s parents thought he was an ‘ill-tempered drug addict’?

The well-known actor admitted in an interview that he fell in love with his wife and fellow actress Ratna the moment he laid eyes on her in 1975. He acknowledged that Ratna had refused her parents’ wishes to marry him and that they had supported one another through trying times.

During a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Naseeruddin Shah revealed, “I just took to her right away. The moment I saw her. This was in 1975 when I had just come to Bombay from Pune from the Film Institute. I had already done my first film while I was studying at the Film Institute, and we were introduced because she was acting in a play which Dubey Saab was directing. That’s when we met, and I just felt I’d like to know this person.”

In his reflection on their journey, Naseeruddin Shah asserted that they had become closer during the course of the rehearsals. He added, “She has stood by me rather through thick and thin, through very difficult times, through very good times. And I think the main reason for that is because we have remained friends,” he said.

The National Award-winning actor also revealed that Ratna Pathak Shah’s parents were against their relationship. He said, “Her parents were against it because I was married before and was a drug addict and ill-tempered. But she didn’t pay any heed to that, and she braved it. In between, she went to drama school for three years. But we were practically living together. So, when she moved in with me, it was like the most normal thing in the world.”

Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, after being in a relationship for seven years, got married in 1982. On the work front, the actor was recently seen in the web show Taj: Divided by Blood.

