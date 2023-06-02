Naseeruddin Shah has been on a promotional spree to promote his web series Taj: Divided by Blood. During his recent interactions with various media houses, the actor has opened up on a lot of issues that are prevalent in the Hindi Film Industry. Right from celebs not reacting to wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar to Muslim Hate in the country, he has bared it all.

Now in a recent conversation, the Taj: Divided by Blood actor was talking about his body of work and his method of looking through a character. During one such interaction, he made a hilarious goof-up in referring to his Anees Bazmee film Welcome Back as something totally irrelevant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Naseeruddin Shah was in a conversation with Film Companion when he discussed his idea on indulging oneself into their characters. He was even asked what are his emotions, which he finds extremely difficult to pull off. While explaining about the characters, he got carried away. Scroll down to read about this hilarious goof-up.

Shah, was making a point during the interview that he finds the idea of immersing oneself into their characters ridiculous. He said, “If I were to become the character I played in ‘Goodbye Again’… whatever it’s called, ‘Welcome Back,’ then that would mean I’d have to go blind.” As soon as he frivolously called his film Goodbye Again, and paused to recall the name, the crowd had a good laugh.

A Twitter user shared the clip on the social media platform saying, “Welcome Back was so bad, Naseeruddin Shah forgot the name of the movie and called it ‘Goodbye Again.” Another user commented, “He has a long history of starring in terrible movies and acted worse than the written role.” One more user wrote, “he acted in welcome back, and then his wife acted in anees bazmee’s next film. I don’t know why either chose to do it.”

However, another user argued that the Masoom actor might have done such roles for purely financial reasons as one reply said, “Bhai ghar bhi chalana hota hai!”

You can watch the video clip from Film Companions’s interview, shared by a Twitter user, here.

he acted in welcome back, and then his wife acted in anees bazmee’s next film. don’t know why either chose to do it — Aayush 🇮🇳 (@AayushVarma18) May 31, 2023

For the unversed, Naseeruddin Shah played Wanted Bhai in Anees Bazmee‘s 2015 film Welcome Back. Despite having terrible reviews, the film earned around 97 crores at the Box Office. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Shiney Ahuja, Dimple Kapadia, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Performance As Alok In Baghban Made Salim Khan Once Say “Why Are You Looking Blind?’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News