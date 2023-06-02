Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains a cult classic for reasons that are never-ending. The ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan, amongst others, is enough to scream ‘yes’. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Poo remains engraved in the mind of viewers to date. But did you know, Karan Johar initially had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in mind for Kajol’s role? Scroll below for details!

Kajol played the role of Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While Kareena Kapoor Khan was all sass, the 48-year-old actress, on the other hand, channelled her desi avatar and left fans in awe with her portrayal. Can you even imagine anybody else in that character? KJo did think of Aish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an old interview with Komal Nahta, Karan Johar revealed, “When I was casting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, I got to know that Kajol won’t be able to do the film because she was married and maybe she wanted to start a family. I thought I will approach Aishwarya. On that particular day, at 3 p.m. I reached Kajol’s studio and I thought she will say no, we will shed some tears and I will leave. I, of course, felt bad because Kajol had already worked with me.”

Karan Johar added, “But I don’t know what changed, Kajol actually wanted to do the film. So, I did not go to meet Aishwarya. But Aishwarya was my choice and after that, the series of ‘missing’ started.”

Later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also broke the silence and mentioned a lot of changes were made in the script because what she saw on screen was far different from what had initially been narrated to her! She did praise Kajol for her fabulous performance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Performance As Alok In Baghban Made Salim Khan Once Say “Why Are You Looking Blind?’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News