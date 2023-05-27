Kajol and Ajay Devgn are couple goals. The actor began rating each other in 1994 while filming Gundaraj and about 5 years later – on February 24, 1999, tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony at Devgn’s house. The couple, who are on their way to celebrating their silver jubilee, are candid and have no filters when interacting with each other on camera (watch Koffee With Karan Season 6 Episode 7).

Recently, an old video of the two arriving for a celebration made its way to YouTube, and netizens are having the time of their lives commenting on it. From calling them a ‘lovely couple’ to dragging actress Tabu into their replies, read on to know all their reactions.

Shared to YouTube Shorts by Radio Nasha, the video sees Kajol – dressed in a semi-sheer white saree and bronze sequined blouse, arrive at an event with Ajay Devgn – looking dashing in a black silk shirt and grey suit.

The video begins with the seemingly unhappy actress holding her husband’s hand as he then gives her a look. It then sees the two lovingly interlock their fingers as they continue interacting with others at the entrance of the venue.

Commenting on the video, one noted, “The way they holded each other’s hand🌚💜” Another, noticing Kajol starring at Ajay Devgn, added, “Aww darahi ho ajay ko 😂😂” A third simply added, “Just look at Ajay Face: Kaha Fas gaya Yar😂”

A fourth added, “kajol akhonse Ajay ko dum de rahi hai😄” One more commented, “It looks like kajol is trying to hold ajay back may be Tabu is there 😆” One more added, “She was giving a scary look to him but its obvious he is sick of her controlling ways.”

Further mentioning the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actress in their comments, others wrote, “She was trying to hold his hands, he tried to avoid it. He would rather hold Tabu‘s hands” “If Tabbu was there his behavior was different and very close.”

Making Shah Rukh Khan a part of the comments too, one noted, “Khud shahrukh se itna chipak chipak se milti or yehan husband ko control kar rahi 😂😂”

Another added, “Kajol is free with SRK because both are happily married on the other hand Tabu is still single. Can’t help it a woman will never bear to see her husband with another woman no matter how modern she is. It’s human nature. She loves Ajay and is a bit possessive about him. So what.”

After watching this re-surfaced video, what are your thoughts about Kajol and Ajay Devgn and their relationship? Let us know in the comments.

