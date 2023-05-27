Something strange is happening in Bollywood. Actors have become more aware of their movie choices and are concerned about executing their talent right. The one actor who has talked about this awakening recently is Ranbir Kapoor. He wants to take a break from movies for a while, which means that he might not be a part of Kishore Kumar’s biopic. Interestingly, if that happens, the film might get passed on to Ranveer Singh.

For the unversed, we informed our readers earlier that Anurag Basu is keen on making a biopic on Kishore Kumar with Ranbir as the titular character. But the actor’s recent mind-change has apparently put the director in a pickle. Now, the grapevine is running wild with speculations that Ranveer might step into Kishore da’s shoes. For more information, scroll on!

While talking about Kishore Kumar’s biopic, as per Hindustan Times, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon. We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I’m hoping that it’s gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada ke upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai.” But in another interview with GoodTiMes, he said, “I’ve not signed anything after Animal. I haven’t signed a film yet and I’m not looking for anything also. I would like to take a little bit of a break to understand after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and Animal where I stand, where the film industry stands.” After these statements, makers are allegedly planning on roping in Ranveer Singh for the role.

As per E! Times, the makers of the biopic want the shooting of the film to begin by the end of 2023. With Ranbir Kapoor’s stance in a dilemma, they are hoping to get Ranveer Singh on board. However, Anurag Basu is keen on reuniting with the former actor, and now, everything depends on what Ranbir decides after the release of Animal.

The director-actor duo was last seen in Barfi, and their magical performance blew away our minds. Having said that, we would be curious to see if Ranveer will replace Ranbir in the biopic or if Ranbir will continue his dream project.

