The first look of the upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ was unveiled on Thursday. The film reunites Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh 4 years after their last outing, ‘Gully Boy’.

The film has been directed by Karan Johar, who is returning to direction 7 years after his last film, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. Karan, who celebrates his birthday on Thursday, shared the looks of the star cast, including veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The first look featured posters of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in their characters. Ranveer appeared flamboyant in his statement outfits, whereas Alia looked gorgeous in a saree.

The first look posters state that Alia’s character belongs to the Chatterjee family while Ranveer Singh’s Rocky belongs to the Randhawa family.

Karan Johar has shot the film extensively in New Delhi. Several photos from their outdoor shoot leaked online at the time of the shooting, revealing that the film is adopting a retro vibe. The film was wrapped earlier this year and was supposed to hit the big screen on April 28, but it will now debut in theatres on July 28, 2023, a week after the big clash of Hollywood films ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’.

